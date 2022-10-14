We’re committed to reducing carbon footprint in Ghana – Energy Minister

Minister of Energy, Dr Mathew Opoku Prempeh

The Minister of Energy, Dr Mathew Opoku Prempeh, has underscored the commitment of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, to increase investment in renewable energy and reduce the carbon footprint of Ghana.

The Minister made the statement as the Special Guest when he addressed the Opening Ceremony of the COP 27-Global Student Pre-Summit which was held under the auspices of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration in Accra on Tuesday, 11th October, 2022.



The theme for this year’s Pre-Summit is “Climate Change and its Impact on Education”.



The three-day event is a precursor to the main event; the 27th Session of the United Nations Climate Change Conference 2022 (COP27), which will take place in Sharm El-Sheikh, Egypt, from 6th to 18th November, 2022.



The Deputy Minister of Education, Rev. John Ntim Fordjuor, who chaired the function noted in his remarks that, COP27 will create a platform for the renewal of solidarity among countries to deliver on the landmark Paris agreement for the good of people and the planet.

The Minister for Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration in a speech read on her behalf by the Director of the Multilateral Bureau of the Ministry, Mrs. Joyce Asamoah Koranteng, expressed the Ministry’s gratitude to the All-African Student Union (AASU) and the Global Students Forum (GSF) for convening the Summit which highlights one of the most pressing issues confronting the world today.



She indicated Ghana’s readiness to advocate change until the world is free from insecurities and discomfort caused by climate change.



The Summit was attended by representatives from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration, the Ministry of Environment, Science, Technology, and Innovation, members of the diplomatic community, and student bodies.



The participating students and young people are from various parts of the world including Honduras, Austria, Sweden, Denmark, the UK, Pakistan, Latvia, the USA, Nigeria, Uganda, and Kenya among others.