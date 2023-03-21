We’re hopeful our negotiations with China would be successful - Government

Deputy Minister for Finance, Abena Osei-Asare

Deputy Minister for Finance, Abena Osei-Asare, has expressed strong optimism that the discussion between Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta and China on negotiations for debt restructuring will be successful.

Speaking at the signing ceremony between the National Health Insurance Authority and United States Agency for International Development (USAID) in Accra, urged Ghana’s bilateral partners such as USAID to support the government establish the Ghana Financial Stability Fund as part of efforts to build back the economy.



Ghana’s Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta, is currently negotiating debt restructuring with Chinese officials.



Details available revealed that the Minister left Ghana via Addis Ababa where he is attending the UNECA High-Level Ministers meeting on Global Financial Architecture.

Mr Ofori-Atta is expected to travel to China following that meeting, possibly on March 22, 2023.



The Minister, who is leading the government delegation, is expected to continue bilateral talks with China as well as seek financial assurances for Ghana’s IMF programme.