We’re not accepting voters ID card for SIM registration – NCA

Mon, 7 Nov 2022 Source: starrfm.com.gh

The National Communications Authority (NCA) says it is not accepting Voter ID Card for the on-going registration of SIM cards across the country.

This announcement comes on the back of a social media post by the Member of Parliament for Ningo Prampram, Sam Nartey George who doubles as a Member of the Select Committee on Communications on the ongoing SIM Card Registration.

In a statement dated November 5, 2022, the Authority clarified that “there is currently no medium for registration with Voters ID in the current SIM registration exercise; Ghana Card remains the only ID.”

According to the Authority, they have not issued any such directives to the Mobile Network Operators (MNOs) and Broadband Wireless Access (BWA) providers.

Source: starrfm.com.gh
