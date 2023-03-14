We’re not recruiting; the next census will be in 2031 – GSS

File photo

The Ghana Statistical Service (GSS) has denied launching a recruitment campaign for a 2023 census.

This comes on the back of reports that the GSS has opened a recruitment portal for an upcoming population census.



The GSS instead has opened a recruitment portal for an upcoming Integrated Business Establishment Survey (IBES) Phase 1 and the Ghana Living Standards Survey Round 8 (GLSS8).



In a statement issued on Tuesday, September 14, 2023, the GSS noted that some unscrupulous persons had launched a fake portal recruiting persons in their name for a census.



According to the GSS, the “unscrupulous persons have launched a fake portal captioned: Ghana Statistical Service Recruitment Portal 2023: Approved Application Portal for The Ghana Statistical Service Job Recruitment of new staffs for the 2023 Census.

“These unscrupulous individuals are reportedly promoting the said fake recruitment portal on social media and are misleading/enticing unsuspecting members of the public to pay recruitment fees to them.”



It reminded the general public that “population and housing censuses are decennial, and are, therefore, conducted every ten years.



“As a result, the next census is anticipated to be conducted in 2031 given that the most recent Population and Housing Census (PHC) was carried out in 2021.”



It also stated unequivocally that, it has not “authorised anyone or any agency to conduct any recruitment exercise” on its behalf.