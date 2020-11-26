We’re poised to meet demand for new cars in Ghana – Nissan Africa MD

Shinkichi Izumi, Managing Director of the Nissan Group of Africa

Managing Director of the Nissan Group of Africa has said his outfit is poised to meet the growing demand for newly assembled cars in Ghana.

The Yokohama-based company is partnering with Japan Motors Ltd. to put together cars for the Ghanaian market.



According to Shinkichi Izumi, the effective implementation of Ghana’s Automotive Development Policy will impact positively on the ratio of one new car to 9 used cars in Ghana.



“In general, we are looking at the new cars to used cars ratio in Ghana which is 1:9 currently. But we see that with the effective implementation of the Automotive Policy there will be a migration from used cars especially ones that are older than 10 years, to new cars” Shinkichi Izumi told Citi Business News.



He added, “The increased demand is going to be satisfied with locally produced models. And that is the direction we are working towards.”



Meanwhile, Parliament had earlier granted approval for passage of the Customs (Amendment) Bill, 2020 that bans the importation of accident and salvaged motor vehicles into Ghana.

This comes after government made a clarion call for the passage of a law that will formally lay the blueprint to transform Ghana’s automotive industry.



The Customs (Amendment) Bill, 2020 seeks to amend the Customs Act, 2015 (Act 891) to provide incentives for automotive manufacturers and assemblers registered under the Ghana Automotive Manufacturing Development Programme (GAMDP).



Also, the Automobile Dealers Union of Ghana has made known there has been a spike in the importation of salvaged vehicles over uncertainties plaguing importers due to the Customs Amendment Act, 2020.



The implementation of the Act is likely to take effect in 2021 should the governing New Patriotic Party be given the nod to rule.