We’re still open for business – Ecobank

Ecobank Ghana. File photo

Ecobank Ghana Limited is still open for business, its management has said.

The announcement follows a news item suggesting that the Supreme Court had ordered the bank’s closure.



A statement by the bank on Tuesday, 21 July 2020 noted that: “The Bank’s attention has been drawn to a news item on some media platforms that the Supreme Court has ordered the closure of the Bank’s Head Office due to the latter’s inability to settle a GHS 4million judgment debt.”

Refuting the allegations, Ecobank stated that “no such execution has been levied on the Bank.”



“Ecobank is open for business and assures all stakeholders and the general public that the bank is fully compliant with all legal and regulatory directives,” the statement said.

