'We’re working hard, continue to have confidence in the government' – Akufo-Addo to Ghanaians

The downturn of the Ghanaian economy has been one of the most talked about locally and internationally.

Since its wobbling state after it was hit by the infamous coronavirus pandemic and the Russia-Ukraine war, government put in some measures to put the economy back onto a sound footing.



One of the measures deployed by government to stabilize the economy was to run to the International Monetary Fund for financial assistance to fix the broken economy.



Though some Ghanaians have expressed disappointment in government for plunging the economy into destruction, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has pointed out that his government was working assiduously to ameliorate the hardship fraught Ghanaians.



He further entreated Ghanaians to continue to have confidence in his government as the economy turns the corner.

“We are working hard, and continue to have confidence in the government,” President Akufo-Addo told journalists ahead of his keynote address at the Heads of State and Government’s Dialogue on Saturday, February 17, 2024.



The 37th Ordinary Session of the Assembly of Heads of State of the African Union took place at Addis Ababa in Ethiopia.



