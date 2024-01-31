We should not entertain GRA boss, he has no legal basis - Sam George to parliament

GRA boss, Ammishaddai Owusu-Amoah

Member of Parliament for Ningo Prampram, Sam George, has entreated parliament not to entertain the Commissioner-General of the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA), Rev. Dr. Ammishaddai Owusu-Amoah because his dealings were not backed by law.

The lawmaker said the attention of the Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin and the finance committee would be drawn to the fact that Dr. Ammishaddai Owusu-Amoah must be declared persona non grata before the Public Accounts Committee (PAC).



In an interview on Citi FM's Eyewitness News, Sam George asserted that he had on several occasions confronted the GRA Commissioner-General on his engagement on alleged illegalities.



He stressed that Rev. Dr Ammishaddai Owusu-Amoah has been holding public office for the past two years, three months he turned 60 years old in October 2021.



In his view, the GRA boss has no legal basis to occupy his position.



“I know for a fact that the GRA Commissioner-General, since turning 60 years old in October 2021, has not had a contract. This is not the first time I’ve raised this matter directly with the Commissioner-General, drawing his attention to the fact that he’s engaged in illegality. He has persisted, and it’s been two years and three months since he turned 60. He has no legal basis to be there,” Sam George said.

The Ningo-Prampram MP added that, “I’m writing officially to the President [Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo], and we will demand a response from him. I will be raising this with the Speaker [Alban Bagbin] as well when Parliament reconvenes, drawing the attention of the Speaker and the finance committee to the fact that Dr. Ammishaddai Owusu-Amoah must be declared persona non grata before PAC. We should not entertain someone who has no legal basis. If the government will not do the right thing, Parliament should not entertain GRA again in Parliament.”



Rev. Dr. Ammishaddai Owusu-Amoah has admitted that he has been working without contract.



Reacting to the question about his age after the break, Rev. Dr Ammishaddai said, "I turned 62 in October 2023."



The GRA boss came under scrutiny at the Public Account Committee sitting on Monday, January 29, 2024, when the Minority in Parliament raised concerns over his retirement.



