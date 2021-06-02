We strive to be best investment management bank in Africa – Standard Bank

Stanbic Bank Ghana’s Head of Business Development, Dr. Ernest Asimenu

Source: Standard Bank Group

The Standard Bank Group has said it endeavours to be the best within the investment management services sector through its unique offerings.

Speaking at a webinar on investment opportunities and the operations of Standard Bank in Jersey, Dr. Ernest Asimenu, Stanbic Bank Ghana’s Head of Business Development, International, said the bank’s expertise is reflected in its unique and boutique offerings.



“We strive to be the best international financial provider in for and across Africa to create growth, protect and pass on your wealth. We provide solutions for our personal clients, corporate clients and high network clients.



This experience is reflected in the bank’s boutique investment management business, Melville Douglas.



Accordingly, our capabilities within the wealth and investment space is a product of experience and strategic partnerships,” Dr. Asimenu said.



He added that: “Our largest shareholder is ICBC, the largest bank in the world, and the Standard Bank Group is the largest bank in Africa by assets. The bank is exceptionally well capitalized with an enviable tier one capital ratio of nearly 14 percent. Our market capitalization approaches USD$14 billion, so we provide comfort and security for our clients by having a large, robust balance sheet. Our purpose within the wealth management space is to lead in services of financial services to people and businesses by connecting Africa with international markets.”

The Chief Executive of Standard Bank Jersey, Charles Molteno, in his presentation walked participants through the offerings available to clients through the bank’s Melville Douglas company.



“We offer a wide range of solutions and investment structures from retail and affluence right, all the way through to ultra-high net worth private clients, families and family offices with very aware and experience in dealing with the nuances and the challenges that the African clients faces, whether they're based on the continent or resident outside. Finding the right solutions for you. Standard Bank is a one stop shop for most of our products and services that a leading bank can offer and a new platform strategy brings into the digital age. We're certainly moving with the times,” Charles Motleno said.



According to Charles Motleno, the acquisition of Melville Douglas in 2001 is testament to Standard Bank’s commitment to ensuring the best financial services for their clients. Charles Motleno noted that: “One of our increasingly popular solution for our clients, for both private and institutions, is a uniquely branded boutique management investment business named Melville Douglas. It runs the core of our activity and our service proposition and aspirations. With Melville Douglas, our clients enjoy direct access to highly qualified investment managers who truly understand the goals, dreams and aspirations of our clients.”



Melville Douglas acts as the custodian of Standard Bank’s clients’ savings, pensions and financial assets. To do so, the bank employs decades of investment expertise and market knowledge to find and take advantage of the best risk-adjusted returns to grow your capital. From individuals to charities, from trusts to corporates, its bespoke investment management approach remains at the heart of what Standard Bank does.