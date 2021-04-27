We’ve not contracted people to re-sell our food – Papaye cautions public

Papaye Fast Foods

The management of Papaye Fast Foods Limited has said that the company has not contracted any person or company to re-sell or deliver its products to the public.

The company said it has come to its attention that some customers are buying its products and reselling them to the public.



In a statement on Monday, 26 April 2021, Papaye Fast Foods cautioned its customers to purchase its products at the various branches only, adding that any consumer who buys Papaye Food by the roadside does so at their own risk.

According to the statement, Papaye Foods are only sold at their various branches located in Osu, Spintex Road, Tesano (Apenkwa), Lapaz, Haasto (near Legon Botanical Gardens), Awudome (near Mother’s Inn roundabout), and Tema (Community 2).



The company further stressed that its management will not take responsibility or be held liable for any consequences whatsoever as a result of consuming food bought from outdoor vendors.