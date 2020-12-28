We will be stern on MDAs who fail to use GIFMIS - CAGD

Kwasi Kwaning-Bosompem, acting Controller and Accountant General

The acting Controller and Accountant General (CAGD) has warned bodies that it supervises to stick to the usage of the Ghana Integrated Financial Management Information System (GIFMIS) during transactions, graphic.com.gh reports.

GIFMIS was introduced by the government to facilitate budget preparation and execution, accounting and financial reporting, cash and assets management as well as human resource and payroll management.



Acting Accountant General, Kwasi Kwaning-Bosompem, has observed that some MDAs and MMDAs have rather ignored the usage when performing their financial transactions.



This, he explains, makes it difficult to implement the public financial management being pursued by the government.



“I wish to sound a word of caution…to all Ministries, Departments, Agencies (MDAs, MMDAs) who have failed to usefully, the GIFMIS platform to process all financial transactions to desist from this act,” he warned.

He added that his outfit, “will be stern on all MDAs and MMDAs who flout this directive”.



Mr Kwaning-Bosompem gave the warning when he joined the staff of the CAGD for their 2020 annual thanksgiving service and festival of nine lessons and carols in Accra on Wednesday.



He said the CAGD has been committed to supporting the implementation of public financial management systems geared towards improving transparency and fiscal discipline in the public sector.