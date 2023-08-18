We will demand salary increment in 2024 – Organised Labour

File photo of Ghana cedis notes

Deputy General Secretary of the Trade Union Congress (TUC), Joshua Ansah, has hinted that the Organized Labour will not fight for Cost of Living Allowance next year.

He stated categorically that they will demand an increment in salary.



Mr Ansah explained that salary increment will affect their pensions and other benefits positively compared to the Cost of Living Allowance they enjoy.



Speaking to journalists in Accra, the Deputy General Secretary of TUC, Joshua Ansah, said “I don’t think it will be wise for us to go for COLA because COLA does not affect our pensions, doesn’t affect our earnings. So we think that it is better for us to go straight and get what is due us."



"Remember that I made the point that if the government wants to go to the IMF we want to caution the government that their decisions and their conditions should not impact our minimum wage in this country and I think that we will stand by that,” he added.



It would be recalled that government introduced a 15 percent base pay as Cost Of Living Allowance (COLA) for public workers to cushion them during the economic crisis.

The base pay is the initial salary paid to an employee, not including any benefits or bonuses.



