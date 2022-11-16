We will do business with anyone else but Ofori-Atta - NPP MPs renew calls for removal of Finance Minister
Some majority Members of Parliament have announced the boycott of any government business that will be done through Ken Ofori-Atta.
They stated that they want the removal of the finance minister.
Member of Parliament for Asante Akyem North, Andy Appiah-Kubi, who doubles as spokesperson for the group of MPs demanding the removal of Ofori-Atta said they would boycott the presentation of the budget on November 24, if the Finance Minister is not removed.
He said: "We’ve gone back to (our demand for the President to) sack him now, and therefore should the budget be presented under the stamp of the Finance Minister, we’ll not participate because as far as we’re concerned we’re never going to do business with him."
“And if we’re not going to do business with him, he does not participate in any process from the Presidency to the House. We will not participate in deliberations too,” he is quoted by myjoyonline.com.
He added that the MPs would do business with anyone else apart from Ofori-Atta.
“We’re not saying we won’t do President’s business. We’re saying we won’t do President’s business through Ofori-Atta. So if anybody else comes with President’s business, we’ll participate,” he said.
Calls for the removal of the Finance Minister have intensified as the ad-hoc committee sat yesterday November 15 to probe Ofori-Atta.
After hours of debate, the Finance Minister is set to report back to the committee on Friday.
