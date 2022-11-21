1
Menu
Business

We will fix ailing economy, have faith - Akufo-Addo to Ghanaians

Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo 12122WhatsApp Image 2022 11 08 At 08.jpeg President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

Mon, 21 Nov 2022 Source: GNA

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo on Sunday urged Ghanaians to trust the government to revive the ailing economy and put it back on the path of sustained growth. 

He said his administration was leaving nothing to chance in speeding up measures to ease economic challenges and turn the economy around to bring respite to Ghanaians. 

The President made the appeal at the Centenary Thanksgiving Service and dedication of a Centenary complex of the Akyem Abuakwa presbytery of the Presbyterian Church of Ghana at Kyebi, in the Easter region. 

He noted that although it was a grim time for the nation, the Government was turning every stone to ensure the economy grows and becomes more productive. 

He said the government was directing its efforts towards practical solutions to the complex and pressing challenges facing the country to safeguard it from changing economic circumstances. 

President Akufo-Addo was optimistic that the decisions taken by his government would soon translate into positive outcomes for the country and Ghanaians. 

“I know times are hard. But whatever we need to do to bring the nation out of the state it is in is being done. We are confident that we will soon come out of it. 

“Just keep faith with us and pray with us. All will be well,” he said. 

Source: GNA
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Economic crisis not due to mismanagement – Ken Ofori-Atta
22 years in New York has been tough - Musician Getty of Getty & Friends fame
Jackie Appiah trends again with GH¢12,640 Casablanca shirt after plush mansion went viral
Andre Ayew- The Symbolism of the captain's white fugu hat
Cleaners in Doha are paid GH¢6,000 as monthly salary - Qatar-based Ghanaian
World Cup: No African team will qualify from group stage - Oxford Uni study
Ofori-Atta ready to present 2023 budget
Bridget Otoo pokes finance minister for quoting Methodist Hymn at Ad hoc sitting
Former Finance Minister Prof. Kwesi Botchwey is dead
Social media users celebrate GFA, Black Stars for showcasing fugu on arrival in Qatar