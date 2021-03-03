We will go to court if nothing is done by tomorrow – Freight Forwarders

The association believes the charges don't conform to the international trade facilitation agreement

Freight Forwarders Association has sent a strong signal that it will seek legal redress if the Ghana Shipper's Authority does not stop shipping lines from increasing port charges on cargo.

According to the concerned group, the increment by the shipping lines which is expected to take effect today is unlawful and therefore must be withdrawn.



The Chairman of the Association Oheneba Kwasi Afamoah while addressing the media indicated the association is appealing to the Shippers Authority to act on their plea.



“Were appealing to the Shippers Authority to issue a statement and per information reaching us, they have done that. We are hoping that by the close of the day or two days we are going to hear a positive sign of it. If they refuse, then our earlier submission saying we will go to court, we shall go to court and for the first time, that will resist shipping lines from increasing these charges for importers. So if they don’t adhere to our directives or the shipper's authority directives, concerned Freight Forwarders will go to court,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Freight Forwarders issued a directive yesterday March 2, 2021, at the Tema Port calling on the government to take action against some shipping lines that have increased administrative fees and charges on goods.



