0
Menu
Business

We will honour coupon payments, maturing principals - Government to bondholders

Ken Ofori Atta And IMF.jpeg Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta

Tue, 14 Feb 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Government through the Ministry of Finance has assured bondholders who did not sign unto the Domestic Debt Exchange Programme that they will have their outstanding coupon and maturing principals paid to them accordingly.

A statement released by the Ministry explained that the payments will be done in accordance with government’s fiscal commitment.

“The Government would like to reassure all individual bondholders who elected not to participate that your coupon payments and maturing principals, like all Government bonds, will be honoured in line with Government fiscal commitments,” the government said in a statement issued by the Ministry of Finance on Tuesday, February 14.

“The DDEP is being done to help protect the economy and enhance our capacity to service our public debts effectively. The alternative for not executing the DDEP would have brought grave disorder in the servicing of our national debt and exacerbated the current economic crisis,” the statement added.

Government, however, expressed gratitude to the bondholders who have signed unto the DDEP.

Meanwhile, the government has disclosed that over 80 percent of local bondholders signed the Domestic Debt Exchange Programme (DDEP).

The programme forms part of the requirement ahead of Ghana securing a Board-Level Agreement from the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

MA/FNOQ

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Miners deployed in search of Christian Atsu as thermal cameras show 'proof of life'
Obiri Boahen reacts to Otchere-Darko’s attack on Sophia Akuffo
NDC primaries: Ten 'young' MP aspirants to watch
‘FixTheCountry’ originator speaks on why he failed to join protesters
Ibrahim Mahama to fly former NSMQ genius to South Africa for treatment
How police officers disguise as prostitutes to help arrest criminals
Afari-Gyan advises political parties
How Haruna Iddrisu sat at two places during one parliamentary sitting
Thermal cameras prove people alive under rubble at site of Atsu's residence
‘I will beat Sammy Gyamfi in an open fight’ – NPP's Jennifer Queen
Related Articles: