We will increase our fares accordingly after implementation of Emissions Levy - GPRTU

The Ghana Private Road Transport Union (GPRTU) has said it will increase transport fares after implementing the Emissions levy that took effect on February 1, 2024.

Industrial relations officer for GPRTU, Abass Imoro, said his outfit met with the government to negotiate the terms of the levy but their concerns were ignored.



He however noted that since the concerns have not been taken into consideration, his outfit will increase fares to accommodate the new taxes.



“We were not part of the discussions before they came out with it [the levy]. We spotted it in the budget and we raised issues with it, our suggestions were not taken and we petitioned Parliament and we have not had any response yet.



“We had a meeting with the Transport and Finance Ministers and said that there was something wrong with the levy that we felt was not proper and the finance minister promised to do something about it, only for us to hear that the levy has taken effect today [February 1].



“So we said that we have decided that when we try to draw the public’s attention and nothing is being done, the only way is to add it up and have to increase our fares,” he was quoted by myjoyonline.com.

