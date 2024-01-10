We will no longer visit houses of debtors to collect monies - Quick Credit Board Chairman

Source: Quick Credit

Founder and Board Chairman of Quick Credit, Richard Nii Armah Quaye, has announced that his company will no longer undertake house-to-house recovery of loans.

According to the business magnate, the on-field loan recovery department of his organization has been dissolved.



Richard Nii Armah Quaye explained during Quick Credit’s annual gathering at the Conference Center in Accra on Sunday that the decision was made following feedback from stakeholders.



“Over the past year, we’ve received numerous feedback from our customers, the general public, and our regulator, on our activities in the field.... I am thrilled to announce that we have decided to dissolve the house-to-house recovery department of the company. We will no longer be visiting clients for recovery ever again,” he said.



Quick Credit had been in the news in the past months due to activities of its loan recovery officers.

Videos on social media capture confrontations between these officers and customers who have defaulted on loan repayment.



It is expected that the announcement by the Founder and Board Chairman of the company will further enhance the relationship between customers and the company and also boost the confidence of prospective clients.



