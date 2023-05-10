1
Menu
Business

We will not allow the President to rest until he acts – TUC on Sunon Asogli’s dismissal issues

TUC Sunon Asoglijjkhio TUC demonstration

Wed, 10 May 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Ghana Trades Union Congress (TUC) has stated that the government needs to intervene in the matter concerning the dismissal of three of their local union leaders at Sunon Asogli Power.

According to the Union, the dismissed leaders must be reinstated.

Secretary-General of TUC, Dr. Yaw Baah said the Union is ready to exhaust all its options to ensure its members are reinstated.

He explained that this is because foreigners cannot be allowed to unfairly dismiss members of TUC who are Ghanaians.

One of the union’s options, he said, was to march to the Jubilee House to show the government how serious their demand is.

“The entire organised labour will be involved in this because it touches on our fundamental rights as workers of Ghana. Our constitutional rights are enshrined in the 1992 Constitution. We will never allow this to stand.

“We will not allow the president to rest until he acts on this matter because he is the Commander-In-Chief and he has to uphold the constitution of this country. That is why we elected him,” he was quoted by myjoyonline.com.

Dr Baah noted that the actions by the Chinese were a violation of Ghana’s laws.

“So, if some Chinese investors come to Ghana to violate our laws enshrined in the constitution of Ghana, we expect the President to act. If the President doesn’t act, we will act,” he threatened.

On Tuesday, March 9, 2023, members of the Trades Union Congress embarked on a protest to demand the reinstating of three of its members who were dismissed by Sunon Asogli Power Limited.

SSD/DA

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Sam George jabs Duffuor
Why Otumfuo had Asanteman flag on Charles III’s coronation flyer
WhatsApp exchange with Fifi Kwetey filed as exhibit in Duffuor injunction suit
19 candidates whose win is guaranteed in NDC primaries
80-year-old former education minister Dominic Fobih grabs 9th wife
80-year-old former education minister Dominic Fobih grabs 9th wife
Police bust two new suspects in 2019 murder of GPHA manager
The 'fight' between Zanetor Rawlings and Meredith Naakai Lamptey-Addy
Akufo-Addo, Kufuor attend Otumfuo's 73rd birthday bash in London
Help me resolve Bawku crisis as you did in Dagbon - Akufo-Addo 'begs' Otumfuo
Related Articles: