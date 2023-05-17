0
We will reduce fares if prices of spare parts and lubricants drop – Transport Operators

Wed, 17 May 2023 Source: starrfm.com.gh

Transport Operators are adamant on the latest 10% reduction in transport fares as commuters are left stranded across the various bus terminals.

The Ghana Road Transport Coordinating Council and the Ghana Private Road Transport Union on May 15, 2023, announced a 10% reduction in fares effective Wednesday, May 17, 2023.

According to the two bodies, the reduction is in line with the reduction in price of petroleum products.

But some commuters who spoke to Starr News said the directive has not been implemented yet as they expect to see.

The Public Relations Officer of the Concerned Drivers Association, David Agboado in an interview with Starr News said Transport Operators will resist any reduction in fares until prices of spare parts and lubricants are reduced.

“The reason why we haven’t complied with the directive is that it is not right to be complied with. We have components to determine increment or decrement of fares. But as I speak, none of the components has been reduced including fuel that they assumed will be reduced yesterday. Reduction in fuel prices has not taken effect. As I speak to you, if you go to Abossey Okae or Kokompe or Magazine to buy spares parts, the prices have jumped more than 100% and we are being forced to reduce our transport fares.”

