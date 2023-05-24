We will resume picketing on May 29 – Pensioner bondholders on unpaid coupons

Pensioners picket Finance Ministry

The Pensioner Bondholders Forum has stated that they will resume their picketing at the Finance Ministry over the non-payment of matured coupons and principals.

This is after they decided to suspend its picketing on May 12, 2023, after a meeting with the Finance Ministry.



However, the meeting according to the pensioners, has not yielded any positive results yet.



The pensioners have noted that the government is yet to pay matured coupons for May 15 and subsequent maturities.



Convener of the Pensioner Bondholders Forum, Dr. Adu Anane Antwi said if the government does not fulfil its obligations, they will not listen to any new promises.



“Another coupon has matured, if the government doesn’t do anything this time around, we are going to picket and this time around, when we resume, we are not going to listen to any promises,” he was quoted by citinewsroom.com.

“Government started paying the coupons up to May 8. It is left with that of May 15 hanging even though the agreement was that we will receive all payments due May 15. But that hasn’t been paid and the government has not told us anything. We were to meet with the government to take a decision on the principals that have been due till that date, but we didn’t hear anything,” he added.



SSD/FNOQ