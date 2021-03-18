We won’t pay increased road tolls – True Drivers

File photo of the Tema Motorway tollbooth

Some drivers union in the Ashanti Region have hinted at boycotting the yet-to-be introduced road toll as they demand a “comprehensive expenditure report” on developmental projects road toll levies have been spent on over the years.

This comes as government in the 2021 budget statement hinted at an upward adjustment of road toll levies to finance major roads and other related infrastructure in the country.



But the drivers who appeared to be aggrieved explained that almost all the highways on which tollbooths have been mounted across Ghana have defects and potholes, questioning the expenditure of road tolls levy collected over the years.



Speaking on Akoma FM’s morning show GhanAkoma on Wednesday, March 17, Public Relations Officer for True Drivers Union Yaw Barima explained that “our non-adherence to the new toll rates if enacted is because we the drivers do not see what the numerous tolls have been used for because almost all roads leading to the tollbooths in Ghana are riddled with potholes and other defects”.

The spokesperson for the driver’s union further told host Aduanaba Kofi Asante Ennin that “the government must consider preparing Nsawam and other major prisons for we the drivers because we will not, as matter of fact, pay the tolls if the increment is finally effected”.



He also added that “we have been monitoring for a while after government supposedly introduced a policy that allows only PWDs to man the various tollbooths but our findings clearly indicate that almost all the booths are manned by able persons instead”.



The aggrieved drivers further advised the Road Ministry to enforce strict mechanisms to monitor proceeds from the tollbooths as they allege pilfering and thievery by some of the tollbooth attendants.