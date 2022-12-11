We won't reduce transport fares: Commercial drivers in Sunyani

Commercial drivers in Sunyani

Commercial drivers in the Sunyani Municipality have attributed their refusal to reduce transport fares even though the prices of fuel have declined, to the high cost of spare parts and the cost of living in the country.

Speaking to some drivers on Suncity Morning Drive, they bemoaned that, prices of goods and services particularly spare parts and maintenance of the vehicles are overwhelming hence their failure to reduce the transport fares.



Residents of Sunyani are, however, demanding an immediate reduction in transport fares to reflect prices at the fuel pumps.

Meanwhile, the drivers have admitted that, they will reduce lorry fares should the government instruct them to do so.



A litre of petrol is now sold at around GH¢15.41 while diesel is being sold around GH¢18.86.