0
Menu
Business

We won't reduce transport fares: Commercial drivers in Sunyani

FB IMG 1670616715118 Commercial drivers in Sunyani

Sun, 11 Dec 2022 Source: Rose Takyi Pokuaa

Commercial drivers in the Sunyani Municipality have attributed their refusal to reduce transport fares even though the prices of fuel have declined, to the high cost of spare parts and the cost of living in the country.

Speaking to some drivers on Suncity Morning Drive, they bemoaned that, prices of goods and services particularly spare parts and maintenance of the vehicles are overwhelming hence their failure to reduce the transport fares.

Residents of Sunyani are, however, demanding an immediate reduction in transport fares to reflect prices at the fuel pumps.

Meanwhile, the drivers have admitted that, they will reduce lorry fares should the government instruct them to do so.

A litre of petrol is now sold at around GH¢15.41 while diesel is being sold around GH¢18.86.

Source: Rose Takyi Pokuaa
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
My husband maltreated me - Nayas
Asiedu Nketiah wanted to be Mahama's running mate - Amb Victor Smith
Why Ghanaian artist who painted mural of Kudus Mohammed cried
Xandy Kamel issues last warning to ex-husband
US journalist dies in Qatar during Argentina vs Netherlands clash
Parliament to hold secret voting on censure motion against Ofori-Atta
How two wives of fake soldier lived under impression that they married a senior military officer
Parliament excludes ‘NPP MP-aspirant judge’ nominee from approval list
Burma Camp trends as Twitter users ‘salute’ fake soldier arrested at military facility
We learnt from 2021 that wholesale rejection of budget 'doesn’t make sense' – Adongo admits