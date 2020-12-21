'We won’t relocate to car park' – Kantamanto traders reject govt's temporary settlement

Some traders whose stalls and wares were destroyed in the Kantamanto fire disaster in Accra say they will not relocate to the car park of the Accra Railway Station as offered by the government.

The angry traders wore red and chanted war songs in protest to their intended relocation. They fear losing their spots at the Kantamanto market once they move.



The market was engulfed in flames on Tuesday night, 15 December 2020 which destroyed goods and property worth millions of cedis.



Personnel of the Ghana National Fire Service battled the blaze for hours.

The Kantamanto fire incident happened two weeks after fire ravaged the GCB Bank within the same enclave.



In mid-November this year, a dawn fire at the Odawna market near the Kwame Nkrumah Interchange in Accra destroyed goods worth millions of Ghana cedis.