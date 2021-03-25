Welfare of ‘Kayayeis’ top on government's agenda - Ken Ofori-Atta

Finance Minister-Designate, Ken Ofori-Atta

Minister-Designate for Finance, Ken Ofori-Atta has said the welfare of head potters, commonly known as Kayayeis is an issue of top priority to the government. According to him, the government in its second term will initiate measures to improve the well-being of head portters in the country.

Taking his turn at the Appointments Committee of Parliament on Thursday, March 25, 2021, Mr Ofori-Atta said the government is embarking on series of investments in the northern part of Ghana to improve the livelihoods of people up north to prevent en masse migration from that part of the country.



He said: “the welfare of Kayayei is important to us. Our investment in the North like irrigation and agriculture is to reverse this trend of Kayayie and it is top on our agenda.”



He was responding to questions from the Member of Parliament for North Tongu, Mr Okudzeto Ablakwa on the status of hostels for kayayeis.

He acknowledged that Kayayeis are one of the most vulnerable groups in the capital and therefore required attention. He said there was an urgent need to support such groups in the long-term to enhance their living conditions.



He assured that as part of measures to tackle the menace, the government is developing a multi-sectoral policy to help solve the issue going into the future.



He also hinted that the government will welcome suggestions from well-meaning Ghanaians to help improve the conditions of kayayeis in the country