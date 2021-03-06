West African aviation experts, policy makers to discuss impact of coronavirus pandemic

West Africa sub-region boasts of over forty (40) international airports

West African States’ policy makers, aviation, tourism experts and other stakeholders are to discuss the impact of the current global pandemic on the aviation industry from March 17-18.

The two-day high-level ministerial meeting to be held online, is organised by the Nigerian Ministry of Aviation in collaboration with iPADIS.



West Africa has a population of over 380 million people within fifteen (15) countries, with a total landmass of 5,112,903 Sq. km, which has many historical and cultural touristic sites.



The region boasts of over forty (40) international airports, relatively well-resourced air navigation service providers and good centers of aviation training.



Notwithstanding the fact that the region has a country with the largest economy in Africa, the travel and tourism industries are faced with several challenges including poor air connectivity, low passenger and cargo traffic, high aviation charges and taxes and low intra-regional tourism.



The impact of the COVID-19 Pandemic has further exacerbated the difficult position of the region when compared to other regions in the African continent.

It would upend the recent modest progress in strengthening safety and security oversight systems, and the optimism expressed by States and industry on the expected positive impact of the Single African Air Transport Market (SAATM), on-air connectivity and traffic growth and overall sustained air transport development.



There is therefore an urgent need to reimagine, revitalize and retool the aviation system in West Africa to meet present and future challenges, the organizers stated.



To this end, the meeting would discuss issues on COVID-19 challenges to air transport development in the West African region; identify challenges and risks that encumbered the development and implementation of solutions at national levels, identify current and future impacts of COVID-19 on air connectivity; and identify strategies and sectoral synergies that are required for air transport growth.



Expected participants would include Ministers, DGs and CEOs from Aviation, Tourism, Public Health and Border Control Sectors from ECOWAS and member States. Heads of international and regional organizations, amongst others.