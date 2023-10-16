Western Regional Lands Commission committed to excellent customer service

Lands Commission logo

Source: GNA

Marian Akyere-Botse-Baidoo, Surveyor and Land Administration Officer of the Western Regional Lands Commission said the Commission was committed to providing high quality service to the public.

That, she said, would enhance the trust and confidence in the Commission to constantly engage with the public rather than resorting to middle men who had become a torn on the flesh in the operations of the Commission.



Botse-Baidoo, Head of Client Service Access Unit (CSAU), told the Ghana News Agency in an interview, to usher in their customer service week celebration that: “This is why we have established the Client Service Unit to offer a one stop shop on all land related matters for our clients.”



She said the Customer Service Week was to engage the public directly on activities of the Commission and how clients could effectively utilize their services to their utmost satisfaction.

The Head of CSAU said: “Here at the client service unit, all the four divisions of Lands Commission, have been put together for easy service, proper coordination among staff to ensure prompt response to requests.”



Surveyor Michal Obeng of the Public and Vested Lands Management Division (PVLMD) said outreach and sensitization have been undertaken in some communities and radio stations on the offences in the new Land Act, 2020 (Act 1036), registration processes, official searches, among others.



She encouraged the public to openly access the services of the Commission for better education on the processes to avoid frustration, under dealings and other mishaps associated with “backdoor” land registration processes.