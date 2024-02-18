What Ofori-Atta has said about his successor Amin Adam

Ken Ofori-Atta urges Ministry of Finance staff to support his successor, Amin Adam

Former Minister of Finance, Ken Ofori-Atta has entreated the staff at the ministry to offer their unflinching support to his successor, Mohammed Amin Adam to ensure the successful execution of the IMF-ECF programme to transform the Ghanaian economy.

He expressed optimism about the capabilities of Mohammed Amin Adam and added that with the needed support, he would chalk successes at the finance ministry.



Ken Ofori-Atta described Mohammed Amin Adam as a “smart, humble and inclusive leader” capable of working assiduously to revitalize the Ghanaian economy.



“The future is here with us as we are blessed with a new leader, Dr Mohammed Amin Adam, who replaced the venerable Charles Adu Boahen and has been with us through some of the most difficult times. Let us all circle the wagons and ensure a blazing success for his stewardship.



“We all know him as a smart, humble and inclusive leader. Let me state with all humility that nothing would honour me and the ‘Office of the Minister’ more than for you to work with renewed diligence to guide Hon. Amin and our nation to the successful execution of the IMF-ECF programme to promote economic growth and transformation,” citinewsroom.com quoted him to have said.



Ken Ofori-Atta went ahead to thank the staff at the Ministry of Finance for their support during his tenure in office.

“Once again, I thank you for your tireless service and commitment to excellence. It has been my utmost honour and a rare privilege to serve alongside each, and every one of you. I pray that you continue to be resolute, dedicated, unwavering and committed to the work of the Republic and care for the finances of the State,” he said, according to citinewsroom.com.



Does Ofori-Atta have a new job?



Barely 12 hours after his dismissal as minister was announced, pro-government media house Asaase Radio reported that Ofori-Atta had been appointed a senior economic advisor to the president.



GhanaWeb, however, cannot confirm the report.



