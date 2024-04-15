What Professor Adei said about productivity levels in government work

Economist, Professor Stephen Adei

People who work in the private sector are mostly seen as prim and proper compared to their counterparts in the government sector.

According to renowned economist, Professor Stephen Adei, the lackadaisical attitude of Ghanaians in the government sector could be traced to the bad legacies of colonialism.



He averred that the productivity level recorded in the government sector was usually low.



Touching on the private sector, Professor Adei said the narrative of high productivity level was gradually changing.



The former GRA Board Chairman, in an interview with Accra-based GHOne TV however said workers in these two sectors resort to stealing from their employers.

“I think one of the worst legacies of colonialism in Ghana in particular is ‘aban dwuma’ mentality, government work. It is still there, and the private sector people sometimes are at the point of weeping in the sense that not only is productivity low, but the people really sabotage,” he said in the interview.



“Most of them steal and it is becoming a norm that even Ghanaians not only the Indians and other things, but now certain positions also employ foreigners from Philippines, India and put them in strategic positions,” he added.



SA/MA