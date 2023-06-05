1
What are you expecting us to cook with GH¢1.20? - School Feeding Caterers ask Gender Minister

Mon, 5 Jun 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Ashanti Regional Branch of School Feeding Caterers has reacted to the announcement made by the Minister of Gender, Children and Social Protection, Lariba Zuweira Abudu, that caterers will receive an amount of GH¢1.20 as a cost per meal for every school child.

The caterers wondered what the 20 pesewas increment will do for them amidst the high price of goods on the market.

Speaking on Rainbow radio Monday, June 5, 2023, one of the leaders of the Ashanti Regional Branch of School Feeding Caterers, Gifty Asamoah, members of the group were dissatisfied with the 20 pesewas increment.

According to her, caterers bargained for GH¢3, therefore, government should have proposed at least GH¢2 and not GH¢1.20.

Gifty Asamoah opined that the 20 pesewas increment proposed by the Minister of Gender and Social Protection shows that government does not want them to work under the school feeding programme anymore.

"This was not something we proposed or asked for. We listened to the press conference and what the Minister had to say. We are dissatisfied. She should have come here to get firsthand information. If we asked for GHC3.50p and you couldn’t give it to us, why not give us GHC2? What makes you think you should give us GH1.20p?” she said on Rainbow radio.

She further said, "I am of the opinion that they do not want us to work under the School Feeding Programme again... What are they expecting us to do with Ghc1.20p?”

On Sunday, June 4, 2023, the Minister for Gender, Children and Social Protection, Lariba Zuweira Abudu, said the proposed cost per meal for each school child would be GH¢1.20pesewas.

This is a 20 pesewas increment from the initial GH¢1 paid per meal of every child.

The GH¢1.20 proposal comes after caterers called on government to increase the feeding price per child or embark on strike.

