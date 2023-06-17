What happened to your promise of moving Ghana's economy from taxation to production? - Bawumia questioned

Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia

Professor Kobby Mensah, a Marketing and Political Communication lecturer at the University of Ghana Business School (UGBS), has voiced strong criticism of Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia's presidential aspirations.

Prof. Mensah expressed his disapproval of Dr Bawumia's vision to position Ghana as a digital hub on the African continent if elected president in the 2024 presidential polls. The Vice President made this announcement while submitting his nomination forms at the New Patriotic Party's office.



During an interview on Eyewitness News on Citi FM, Prof. Mensah highlighted that Dr Bawumia should prioritize addressing the country's deteriorating economy, which was the primary reason he was chosen as a running mate in 2016.



"I couldn't believe that throughout his entire statement, the Vice President never mentioned the economy. He was selected for a specific reason—to transform the fundamentals. He explicitly stated his commitment to shift the country from taxation to production, ensuring a resilient and robust economy. However, he has failed to deliver on this promise.

"If the Vice President expects us to support his bid for the presidency, he must be honest and explain what happened to his pledge of transitioning Ghana from a taxation-based economy to a productive one."



Prof. Mensah further expressed skepticism about Dr Bawumia's potential election as president, suggesting that it would undermine the true essence of democracy.



"Until Bawumia addresses the economic question of transitioning from taxation to production, we cannot believe, trust, and reward him with the presidency. If Ghanaians genuinely believe he is fit to be the president of this country, then we have undermined the very meaning of democracy. In a true democracy, we appreciate and reward those who perform, while those who fail to deliver are not rewarded. So, what is he trying to convey? Is he suggesting that despite his failure, we should reward him with the highest office in the country?"