What’s so special about Ofori-Atta that ordinary NPP members don’t have? – Subin MP asks

Ken Ofori-Atta, finance minister

The Member of Parliament for Subin Constituency in the Ashanti Region, Eugene Boakye Antwi, has expressed discontent over finance minister, Ken Ofori-Atta’s continuous stay in office.

In an interview with Citi TV, he said that the minister's continued stay in office poses a threat to Ghana's economy since many Ghanaians have lost faith in him and are waiting for a new leader to restore confidence in the country's financial sector.



The legislator reiterated that the finance minister is the cause of the current economic woes and as such the president shouldn’t hesitate to relieve him of his duties because there are equally competent people within the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) to replace him.



“Ken shouldn’t have led the IMF negotiations, because you see, he was against the decision, but the NPP our mantra is ‘we have the men’. So, is Ken Ofori-Atta the only person who can win negotiations for us?



“What is so special about Ken Ofori-Atta that any ordinary NPPs doesn’t have?” he asked.



He added, “We cannot all run banks but some of us have common sense, that is why we are Members of Parliament.

“When I go to Subin, I see poverty, I see hardship, and I see people suffering and all these are due to the economy and the person running the economy.”



The MP, who is part of some rebel parliamentarians who are seeking the sacking of Ken Ofori Atta further said that he was elected as an MP by his constituents and as such, all he is seeking is the interest of his people.



In November 2022, some NPP parliamentarians demanded that Ken Ofori-Atta be sacked as Finance Minister.



The MPs, numbering about 80, held a press conference to impress on the President to relieve his cousin of the responsibility of managing the national purse or risk losing their support for government business going forward.



AM/SARA