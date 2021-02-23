WhatsApp explains what happens if you don’t accept its new privacy policy

Starting May 15th, WhatsApp's functionality will become more limited

WhatsApp has detailed what will happen to users who don’t accept its new privacy policy in an FAQ on its website.

Starting May 15th, its functionality will become more limited, and users will no longer be able to send or read messages from the app.



They’ll still be able to receive calls and notifications, but this will only be possible for a “short time.”



Speaking to TechCrunch, the company confirmed this period will last a few weeks.



The new privacy policy has been controversial among some users, who worry that it allows WhatsApp to share their private messages with its parent company Facebook.



However, messages between individuals on WhatsApp are end-to-end encrypted, so only their recipients can see their contents.



What the new privacy policy relates to is messages sent to businesses, which may be stored on Facebook servers and whose data may be used for advertising.

WhatsApp has shared some personal information, like phone numbers, with Facebook since 2016.



In response to the outcry, WhatsApp announced it would delay the introduction of the new privacy policy, which was originally due to go into effect on February 8th.



Last week, WhatsApp outlined how it would be explaining the new privacy policy to its users, in an effort that includes a banner inside the app with its explanation of the new policy.



The Facebook-owned messaging service says that it won’t delete any accounts that haven’t accepted the new terms on May 15th, and that users will still be able to accept the new privacy policy after that date.



However, it cautions that it generally deletes accounts after they’re inactive for 120 days.