Why I never took a sitting allowance, board fees for 7 years – Former SSNIT boss explains

Dr. John Ofori-Tenkorang

A former Director-General of the Social Security and National Insurance Trust (SSNIT), Dr. John Ofori-Tenkorang, has revealed that he never took sitting allowances and board fees throughout his seven-year tenure.

According to him, he refused all the said allowances due to a possible ‘conflict of interest’.



“As a member of the Board of Trustees, I’m entitled to sitting allowances each time I attend a Board Meeting or a Subcommittee meeting.



“That is my entitlement, enshrined in law. But I saw a conflict because I, by and large, determine how many meetings to have in a particular month.



“And if each time I call for a meeting, I get paid, then as you can imagine, something that can be done in one meeting may spill into 2 or more meetings, because I’ll get paid more.



“Therefore, because of this conflict that I saw, I have not collected one pesewa in board fees and sitting allowances during my 7-year tenure as the head of this institution,” 3news.com quoted him to have said during his farewell address to the SSNIT staff on April 15, 2024.

Dr. Ofori-Tenkorang underscored his commitment to upholding transparency and ethical conduct within the organization.



"I have made my fair share of personal sacrifices for the Trust," he emphasized.



President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo on Wednesday, April 9, terminated the appointment of Dr. Ofori-Tenkorang and handed over the affairs of SSNIT to Kofi Bosompem Osafo-Maafo, the son of the former senior minister, Yaw Osafo-Maafo.



AM/KOD