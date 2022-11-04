Why Okudzeto Ablakwa thinks Akufo-Addo’s economy address was 'wasteful'

Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa

The NDC Member of Parliament (MP) for North Tongu Constituency, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, has insisted that it is shameful for President Nana Akufo-Addo not to accept responsibility for the current economic mess in the country in his address to the nation.

In an interview with NEAT FM’s morning show 'Ghana Montie', the outspoken lawmaker said that the President’s address on the economy was "wasteful" because he refused to sack some incompetent managers of his administration.



"Going into the speech, the President should have fired his Finance Minister,” he told host Akwesi Aboagye.



The North Tongu lawmaker further shared that Ghana’s messy economy now more than ever requires a lean government.

“I am disappointed President Akufo-Addo didn't take responsibility and apologised to the people for taking them through excruciating pain.



“Countries with good leadership and sound policies are having a resilient economy in these times.



“We need a lean government in these times. 40% of appointees in this government can go,” Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa added.