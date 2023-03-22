0
Menu
Business

Why Silver Star Towers is your best Office address in Accra

Video Archive
Wed, 22 Mar 2023 Source: Silver Star Towers

Silver Star Towers is the Office address to many multi-national and Ghanaian companies. It has available space at its plush, state-of-the-art location in the heart of Accra, Ghana’s capital.

Situated within the heart of the Airport City, Silver Star Towers has Office Spaces (10m to 400m with private washroom), Event Spaces, Conference Halls, and Cafés and Terraces.

With comfort and a 24/7 security assured, Silver Star Towers offers you a premium location and spaces for your every need.

We also pride ourselves in our green features: LED lighting, Healthy Air Exchange System at Conference, EV (Electric Vehicle) charging system, Solar ACs, Inverter ACs, Double Glazed + ACP to reduce tropical heat, Motion sensors.

Silver Star Tower (SST) has earned a top place in business circles as the best office complex in Accra, Ghana.

The tower’s aesthetic and elegant ten-storey structure has made it a prominent landmark to the Accra skyline.

Contact us on 050 127 9284, or, 020 208 8477, or, send us an email at admin@silverstartowers.com and spm@silverstartowers.com.

Visit our website www.silverstartowers.com

Now you can have access to state-of-the-art facilities and locations at the Silver Star Tower when you walk through our doors.

Source: Silver Star Towers
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Ashanti Region NDC petitioned to call Muntaka Mubarak to order, suspend him
Angry youth lure, beat up alleged gay prophet in Somanya
Kwaku Yeboah 'warns' Chris Hughton over absence of GFA bigwigs at unveiling
Watch how Thomas Partey arrived in Black Stars camp ahead of Angola games
Akufo-Addo lauds seven Voltarians for their outstanding contribution to Ghana
Akufo-Addo swears in three new Electoral Commissioners
Presidential staffer uses uprintable words on Adakabre for 'attacking' NAPO
Adakabre descends on NAPO over Bawumia’s Kente at Akwasiadae
'Shocked' Bawumia pays tribute to late deputy finance minister Akoto Osei
Ofori-Atta heads to China for crucial debt restructuring talks