Why Silver Star Towers is your best Office address in Accra

Source: Silver Star Towers

Silver Star Towers is the Office address to many multi-national and Ghanaian companies. It has available space at its plush, state-of-the-art location in the heart of Accra, Ghana’s capital.

Situated within the heart of the Airport City, Silver Star Towers has Office Spaces (10m to 400m with private washroom), Event Spaces, Conference Halls, and Cafés and Terraces.



With comfort and a 24/7 security assured, Silver Star Towers offers you a premium location and spaces for your every need.



We also pride ourselves in our green features: LED lighting, Healthy Air Exchange System at Conference, EV (Electric Vehicle) charging system, Solar ACs, Inverter ACs, Double Glazed + ACP to reduce tropical heat, Motion sensors.



Silver Star Tower (SST) has earned a top place in business circles as the best office complex in Accra, Ghana.



The tower’s aesthetic and elegant ten-storey structure has made it a prominent landmark to the Accra skyline.

Contact us on 050 127 9284, or, 020 208 8477, or, send us an email at admin@silverstartowers.com and spm@silverstartowers.com.



Visit our website www.silverstartowers.com



Now you can have access to state-of-the-art facilities and locations at the Silver Star Tower when you walk through our doors.



