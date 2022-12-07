Why economic transformation has been in the reverse direction - Senyo Hosi explains

Senyo Hosi, Economic and Petroluem expert

Financial and Economic Policy analyst, Senyo Hosi, has opined that Ken Ofori-Atta has somewhat missed the opportunity to turn around the economic fortunes of Ghana despite being the longest-serving finance minister in the 4th republic.

In the last few months, Ken Ofori-Atta has come under intense pressure to either resign or be removed from his post by the president over his handling of the economy, which is now seeking IMF assistance.



Lawmakers within the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) have openly called for the removal of the Finance Minister.



The Minority caucus in parliament, on the other hand, has also filed a motion of vote of censure against Ken Ofori-Atta on seven grounds.



While it remains unclear whether Ken Ofori-Atta will remain in office or be removed in the near future, Senyo Hosi, in a Twitter post on December 6, 2022, said the finance minister has had more chances to transform the Ghanaian economy than any of his predecessors in the 4th republic.



He further opined that the sort of economic transformation that Ken Ofori-Atta has achieved thus far has rather been in the reverse direction.



“Lest we forget, Ken Ofori-Atta is Ghana's longest-serving Finance Minister under the 4th Republic. He has had the best opportunity to transform the Ghanaian economy than any of his 4th republic predecessors. Transformation, he has achieved, but in the reverse direction,” Senyo Hosi wrote.

