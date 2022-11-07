Why should we always struggle to get premix fuel? - Fishermen bemoan

File photo of fishermen at work

Some fishermen in the Western region have bemoaned the shortage of premix fuel to aid their work.

According to them, though the price has witnessed a marginal increase - now selling at GH¢100 per gallon - the commodity was scarce on the market.



In a report filed by Daily Guide, the Secretary of Canoe Owners in Axim, Francis Kwofie Jnr, wondered why fishermen have to struggle to get the essential commodity - premix fuel - to keep them in business.



He said, “The situation is having an adverse effect on our fishing expedition. Why should fishermen always have to struggle to get adequate supply of the fuel?”



Speaking in the same vein, Vice President of the Canoe Owners Association at the Sekondi Landing Beach, Paa Solomon said fisherfolk have in the past two months not been supplied premix fuel by government.



“For close to two months now, fishermen at the Sekondi Landing Beach have not received any supplies,” he said.

Due to this, fishermen have resorted to the use of mixing petrol with engine oil to fuel their canoes to go by their daily duties.



In spite of that, Deputy Minister in Charge of Fishery, Moses Anim, on October 5, 2022, refuted claims that there was a shortage of premix fuel in the country.



According to him, government releases about 101.6 million litres of premix fuel to fisherfolks annually.



In an interview with the Ghana News Agency in Tema, Mr. Anim said government spends between GH¢150 and GH¢200 million to subsidize premix fuel for fishermen.



ESA/FNOQ