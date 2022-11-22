0
Will the fisheries ministry also start selling koobi? - Lecturer questions agric minister's PFJ market

Tue, 22 Nov 2022 Source: peacefmonline.com

Governance Lecturer at the Central University, Dr. Benjamin Otchere Ankrah has criticized the Food and Agriculture Minister, Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto for his introduction of the Planting for Food and Jobs (PFJ)' market.

As part of the efforts to control prices of food items, the Minister introduced a PFJ market at the forecourt of the Ministry to make food items available and affordable to Ghanaians.

The initiative which started on Friday, November 11, with bunches of plantain aimed at cushioning Ghanaians in the face of food price hikes in the country.

The Ministry has meanwhile, expanded this initiative to include cabbage, yams, carrot, pepper, spring onions, cucumbers and rice.

Some have however described the project as "unsustainable".

Reacting to this on Peace FM's 'Kokrokoo', Dr Otchere Ankrah questioned the sustainability of this project.

"Are we serious as a country? Selling plantain at the Ministry? So will those at Dodowa, East Legon go to the ministry to buy the plantain? Let the system work if any . . . what I'm seeing is cosmetic. Will the Minister for Fisheries also start selling Koobi . . . ? What at all is happening . . . let's be serious a bit . . . " he said.

