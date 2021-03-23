Women in maritime industry need encouragement - Jemilat Jawulaa

Ghana National President of WISTA, Jemilat Jawulaa Mahamah [R]

The Ghana National President of Women’s International Shipping and Trading Association [WISTA], Jemilat Jawulaa Mahamah, has said more women must be encouraged to identify and take up careers in the logistics, transport and maritime industry.

She said when more women partake in the sector it will promote gender equality and women participation in the male-dominated industry.



President of Wista Ghana made the observation in an interview on Onua Tv’s Maakye on Tuesday, March 23.



“We have done our research and it has revealed that more men are in most fields of the industry, however, there are some women Seafarers as well”



She stressed “we formed Wista, Women’s International Shipping and trading Association to address these challenges and bridge the gap.



Recounting her experience as Ghana’s first female representative to the IMO up until Dec 2013.

She said “during my tenure I was with two other ladies from different countries who were representative at the International Maritime Organisation, lMO out of 152 nations”.



She also urged women already in the industry to work harder and prove yourself for higher positions.



Jemilat Jawulaa Mahamah who is also the Director of LAUFWERK Ghana and a Founding executive member of Ghana Chamber of Shipping mentioned that it is time to change the statistics of women in the industry with the provision of enhanced opportunities for women enhance the need to be more visible.



The international transport workers federation estimates that only two percent of world’s maritime workforce is made up of women.



Wista role of seeking to mentor more younger women to venture or have career in that field will bridge the gap. Wista Ghana currently has a membership of 100 with most in leadership positions.