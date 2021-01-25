Work tirelessly to restore public confidence in insurance sector – Ray Ankrah

Membes of the 10-member Governing Council of Chartered Insurance Institute of Ghana (CIIG)

Outgoing Board Chair of the National Insurance Commission, Ray Ankrah, has urged stakeholders in the insurance sector to work tirelessly in restoring public confidence in the industry.

For a period, the general public has got the impression that insurance companies are often quick at collecting insurance premiums from clients while delay in paying insurance claims.



Addressing stakeholders at the 2021 Investiture of the Chartered Insurance Institute of Ghana (CIIG) in Accra, Ray Ankrah said, “We all know about the image problem that the insurance industry suffers in Ghana. This is primarily because of the manner we have treated and continue to treat policyholders”.



The outgoing board chair pointed that the sector would not witness any significant growth if the public perception created about insurance companies is not collectively changed by policy makers and key players in the sector.



“The insurance sector could play a critical role for the development of the country by providing long term finance for government and businesses and I therefore entreat all key plater to remain professional in their conduct. Professionalism, simply put, is how you conduct yourself at work to represent both yourself and the association you belong to in an efficacious manner,” he advised.

Meanwhile, as part of the 2021 Investiture of the Chartered Insurance Institute of Ghana (CIIG) event which was on the theme “Defend and Grow Strategy,” a 10-member Governing Council was inaugurated to direct the activities of the CIIG for the next two years.



Tawiah Ben-Ahmed who has been elected and inaugurated as the President of the CIIG Council disclosed his first priority line of action would be to ensure the passage of the CIIG Chartership.



He explained, “a Committee would be set to review and ensure its passage into law and this currently before the Ministry of Education for consideration. Our priority is to move from insurance professional association to a professional body backed by law.”



He also entreated his fellow council members to help promote the development of the insurance industry through professionalism, hard work and integrity.