Work to ensure stable supply of petroleum products – Energy Minister to tanker owners, drivers

Energy Minister, Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh

The Energy Ministry will continue to provide the necessary space and support to the petroleum downstream sector to ensure that it continues to play its strategic role in the development of the nation.

These were the words of Dr. Mathew Opoku Prempeh when he held separate meetings with the executives of the Tanker Drivers Union and the Tanker Owners Union in Accra on Tuesday, 16 March 2021.



The two unions called on the new Energy Minister to formally welcome him to the energy sector and to discuss issues that are relevant to their operations.

In both meetings, Dr Prempeh emphasised the importance of tanker operations to the petroleum downstream industry and urged the two to continue working together to find a common ground to ensure a stable supply of petroleum products.



The two Unions assured the Minister that they will do their best to keep the industry moving.