'Working at the bank was a waste of time, I earn more selling soap' - Businesswoman

Yaa Anima CEO of Green Essentials, Yaa Anima

Sat, 3 Dec 2022 Source: Svtv Africa, Contributor

CEO of Green Essentials, Yaa Anima, has disclosed that she quit her job as a relationship officer in the banking sector after two years because she did not enjoy it as much.

In an interview on Daily Hustle on SVTV Africa, Miss Anima indicated that she is not cut out to be in the banking sector.

According to Anima, she had already begun her business but decided to accept the corporate job offer because she did not think the business could sustain her.

“There are many things we can create ourselves, but we take them for granted. I thought it could not sustain my family and me and so I decided to make a side business, but the banking took all my time. Eventually, I found out that banking was not my area, and the stress was too much," she said.

Trust me. This business pays more than the bank on a bad month. I didn’t respect what I could make. The salary is normal. The surplus is not that much. If the banking sector is for you, you can do it. But it is not for me,” Yaa Anima added.

Moreover, Miss Anima encouraged the youth to learn a trade. Even if they do not wish to make it a career, “learn it for your sanity. Even if it’s not bringing you money. That is better than staying idle. I know I have something to do when I wake up in the morning. That alone helps.”

Yaa Anima and Green Essentials produce liquid soaps, lotions, bleach, floor cleaners, and more.

Source: Svtv Africa, Contributor
