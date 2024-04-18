Works and Housing Ministry invites bids to revive Saglemi Housing Project

Minister for Works and Housing, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah

The Ministry of Works and Housing has announced a call for investors to submit proposals to revive the Saglemi Affordable Housing Project, an initiative to deliver 1,506 housing units in the Greater Accra Region.

This move seeks to engage experienced and reputable local and international entities, or investors to efficiently complete, and operation­alise the project to help address the housing deficit.



Making the call at a press briefing in Accra, the sector min­ister, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, stated that the invitation signaled the government’s transition from direct involvement, towards “a model that leveraged private sector innovation, expertise, and capital.”



“The government invites innova­tive proposals that present a balanced approach to achieving the project’s socio-economic importance and ensuring its financial feasibility for potential private sector participants,” he said.



“This strategic move aims to harness the private sector’s capabili­ties to maximise resources, expedite completion and efficiently realise our housing objectives,” he added.



Prospective investors are expected to have experience in large-scale housing projects, must have strong financial backing, with the ability to secure funding to secure the project through to completion and beyond and be ready to provide evidence of technical competency and managerial capability to deliver on such projects.

Also, only limited liability compa­nies are eligible to bid.



Presenting an overview of the progress of the project, a member of the technical working group committee of the project, set up by the sector ministry, Mr Foster Osae-Akonnor, mentioned that so far a total number of 1,506 hous­ing units were at various stages of completion.



These units, he said formed the initial phase of the housing project, laying the foundation for a compre­hensive community development.



Explaining, he revealed that a total of 2,172.5 acres was acquired for the project, adding that out of the acquired land, 651.75 acres had been developed.



This developed land, he said encompassed the housing units and associated infrastructure that were currently in place.

The Saglemi Housing Project was launched in 2012 to provide housing units to create a master-planned community, contributing to address­ing the affordable housing needs of Ghanaians.



The project became a matter of controversy after change in govern­ment with claims by Samuel Atta Akyea, former Minister of Works and Housing, that the agreement was botched following acts of alleged embezzlement by former govern­ment officials.



It is reported that out of the 5,000 proposed housing units, only 668 housing units were completed. The Attorney General claimed the com­pleted houses were not habitable and also added that the project at the site worth $64 million even though it was stated about $196 million was spent.



Alhaji Collins Dauda, Dr Kwaku Agyeman-Mensah; former Minsters of Works and Housing, the Chief Director at the ministry from 2009 to 2017, Alhaji Ziblim Yakubu, and also the Executive Chairman of Construtora OAS, the Brazilian company which constructed the af­fordable housing project at Saglemi, Andrew Clocanas, and a Director of RMS, the Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) consultancy subcontractor, Nouvi Tetteh Angelo faced 52 counts of criminal charges and were accused for willfully caus­ing financial loss to the state.