World Bank's US$900m budget support almost a done deal – Amin Adam

Minister of State at the Finance Ministry, Dr Mohammed Amin Adam

Ghana is just an inch away from clinching a US$900 million budget support from the World Bank, Minister of State at the Finance Ministry, Dr Mohammed Amin Adam, has revealed.

It would be disbursed in three equal tranches in the next three years alongside the International Monetary Fund’s $3 billion extended credit facility.



"Once we applied for the IMF-supported programme, we also started engaging with the World Bank for budget support and I’m happy to report that we’re far advanced", Dr Adam said.



"We're almost concluding the negotiation with the World Bank for a $900 million budget support which will be disbursed in equal installment of $300 million a year", he said, adding: "And, so for the next three years, while the IMF is disbursing the $3 billion, the World Bank will also be disbursing $900 million -- $300 million each year", Dr Adam noted in an interview with Joy News.



He said the World Bank has also committed to support Ghana's Financial Stability Fund that was established to support the local banking sector following the debt restructuring programme.



"The World Bank has also committed to support the Financial Stability Fund with $250 million and then also, we’re talking to the African Development Bank to also support the fund up to about $100 million", Dr Adam added.

"We’re hoping that other development partners will come forth to support our economy, and not just through budget support but also the Financial Stability Fund so that we can make the domestic banking sector stronger", he noted.



