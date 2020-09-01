Press Releases

Y102.5fm launches Y Unplugged campaign

The number one urban radio station in Kumasi, Y 102.5 FM, is taking radio experience a notch higher with its new campaign dubbed ‘Y Unplugged’.

The station while putting into full force it’s programming will be adding a twist that will give listeners more engaging radio content. For the past six years, YFM Kumasi has been consistently giving good entertainment and music to its listeners.



The station’s unique programming has always placed the brand on a different level; setting it apart from its competitors.



With new trends setting in, the Y Unplugged Campaign has the objective to revamp the exciting content and fresh music that is already on the airwaves with the collective efforts of the talented team of presenters and DJs.



Listeners should expect more interactive sessions on the various shows for their listening pleasure. The vibrant talent at YFM Kumasi will be taking listeners on an exciting ride on all their favorite shows.



From the Rant and Bizarre News on the RyseNShyne show, Interactive Plug and Pidgin News on the Myd Morning Radio Show, Voice Notes Shouts on Shouts On Y, the Spin or Bin on the Dryve of Your Lyfe show to the Linkup Game on the Y Lounge, the station is geared up to fully involve listeners with these sessions.

Programmes Manager for YFM Kumasi, Nathaniel Osei Kuffuor, commenting on the Y Unplugged Campaign takes us down memory lane and creates the connection with the need for this campaign.



He states, “October this year marks exactly six (6) years since Y102.5FM was first introduced as a totally different and engaging radio experience for the young and young at heart in Kumasi. A direction many thought would not survive simply because it was Kumasi.



However, almost 6 years down the line, YFM Kumasi remains the number one go-to brand for a curated target audience and it's about time we stepped into the next phase of what we have in store for the great people of Kumasi.



The Y Unplugged Campaign is basically how we will taking the radio listening experience a notch higher with excellent and mostly engaging content and also being the arm every listener can lean on”.



“At Y102.5FM it is always about keeping the passion for good radio content ignited for our listeners. We will also have exciting surprises during the campaign period, so I’d urge all our listeners to keep the dial on Y102.5FM.” the Programmes Manager added.

