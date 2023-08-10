YEA to launch Garment and Textile Employment Module

File photo

Read the full statement below:



PRESS STATEMENT ON THE LAUNCH OF THE “GARMENT AND TEXTILE EMPLOYMENT MODULE” UNDER THE YEA ARTISAN DIRECTORY PROGRAMME



The Youth Employment Agency (YEA) will, on Monday 14th August 2023, launch one of its modules named “Youth in Garment and Textiles Module” at the Prempeh Assembly Hall in Kumasi. The Chief of Staff at the Presidency, Madam Frema Osei Opare, will be the Guest Speaker for the event.



This arrangement follows conclusion of extensive discussions and inspection of facilities of the players in the Garments and Apparel industry that are collaborating with the Agency to train prospective unemployed youth to acquire the relevant skills to become professional tailors and dressmakers.

The Garment and Textile industry plays a significant role in Ghana’s economy, contributing to export revenue, employment generation, and culture preservation. In consideration of the continued growth of the industry, the Youth Employment Agency finds the Youth in Garment and Textile Training and Employment Module a sustainable means of creating jobs for the youth.



The Module aims to bridge skill gaps and create sustainable employment opportunities for young people interested in tailoring or dressmaking and ultimately contribute towards the growth and development of the industry and by extension, the economy of Ghana.



This module has been designed carefully to afford beneficiaries the opportunity to receive in-depth knowledge and hands-on training in various aspects of tailoring and dressmaking, including fabric selection, cutting techniques, sewing, garment construction, pattern making, and alterations.



The Programme also targets to directly engage already existing apparel start–ups to support in the implementation process to achieve the desired objectives and this will involve;



On-the-Job Training in the various skill areas to be undertaken by selected Garment and Textile partner companies

Micro and Small- scale seamstresses and tailors –they would provide apprenticeship for the youth within their communities



Ahead of the launch, the Garment and Textile module has generated positive response from the stakeholders as Two thousand (2,000) registered Beneficiaries have so far been shortlisted as trainees with Five hundred (500) Mastercraftmen, in the category of Micro and Small-scale dressmakers and tailors, selected as trainers of the trainees.



Besides, over twenty (20) selected Industrial Garment companies are also being engaged as trainers of the Beneficiaries in large scale garment manufacturing.



There will be One-Day Exhibition Session on the sidelines of the event for those shortlisted service providers who may wish to showcase their garments and they are to contact the following personalities, Mr. Chris Arthur, Director Technical Services Directorate- on 0541173031 and Mr. Joseph Bannerman of the Technical Services Directorate on 0242381777 for further details of the arrangement.



The Youth Employment Agency takes this opportunity to assure the general public of its commitment to stay focused on its core mandate by rolling-out sustainable employment programmes aimed at addressing youth unemployment in the Country.

Thank you.



…………………………………….



KOFI BAAH AGYEPONG



CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER