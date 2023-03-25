0
Menu
Business

Yeji pontoon breaks down, passengers stranded

Pontoon New File photo

Sat, 25 Mar 2023 Source: classfmonline.com

Scores of commuters are stranded in Yeji in the Bono East Region, over the breakdown of the pontoon that ferries commuters across the Volta Region to the Savanna Region.

The passengers have been stranded because the pontoon that ferries them from the Yeji area across to Mankango in the Savanna region has broken down for about a week.

Reports say engineers have not been able to fix the broken-down ferry which became faulty after a storm hit it following a down-pour while berthing, thereby, displacing it last Sunday, March 19, 2023.

Accra 100.5 FM’s correspondent for Pru East district Twum Barimah told the host of the Ghana Yensom morning show, Odehyeeba Kofi Essuman, that about one 100 cargo cars loaded with perishable goods are rotting away.

He explained as a result of the breakdown of the pontoon passengers and drivers are reeling.

He noted many of the drivers prefer using the pontoon to cross the river en route to Salaga, Chereponi, Tamale, Bimbilla, Tamale and neighbouring West African countries among others.

He said the ferry has been off duty for almost a week and engineers have not been able to have it repaired.

He added that many drivers use the pontoon because it offers a shorter route into the northern parts of the country.

Source: classfmonline.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Ashaiman swoop: Some soldiers shared viral photos - Military PRO
NPP supporters were bussed to boo Mahama at Damongo - NDC
Uganda government responds to US threat over anti-LGBTQ+ law
Bagbin 'cautions' Afenyo-Markin
NPP MP points out Adakabre's 'lies' over Bawumia's Kejetia market visit
US warns Uganda of potential 'repercussions' if LGBTQ law takes effect
Wife of Anthony Boakye barred from observing widowhood rites
Akufo-Addo wants to convert EC into NPP HQ annex - Ablakwa
Akufo-Addo has done 300% better than Mills-Mahama – Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu
I will make Akufo-Addo’s life after office a living hell - Barker-Vormawor swears
Related Articles: