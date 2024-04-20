You can't privatize ECG, GRIDCo for security reasons - Edward Bawa

MP for Bongo constituency, Edward Bawa

The Ranking Member on the Energy Committee of Parliament, Edward Bawa, has argued against the full privatization of Ghana's power generation and distribution companies, citing national security concerns.

In a recent discussion on Key Points on TV3 on April 20, 2024, he highlighted the critical role of these sectors in economic development, adding that while private sector involvement is beneficial, complete control should not be relinquished.



“For security reasons, you cannot privatise ECG, VRA and GRIDCo. You can make the private sector play a part, but you can’t hand over everything,” he is reported by 3news.com to have said.



Bawa, who is also the Member of Parliament for Bongo, maintained that a balanced approach through Public-Private Partnerships (PPP) would be more appropriate for the energy sector.



Edward Bawa’s comments come after remarks made by the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, at the inauguration of a new natural gas pipeline by Genser Energy.

He proposed privatising state-owned enterprises like VRA, GRIDCo, and the Electricity Company to infuse private sector efficiency and capital.



The Asantehene advocated for the government to step back from business operations and instead focus on policy-making to attract more investment and create jobs.







