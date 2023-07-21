You can't threaten industrial strike, it is lawless! - GFL to TUC over dismissal of Sunon Asogli workers

General Secretary of the Ghana Federation of Labour, Abraham Koomson, has clapped back at the Ghana Trades Union Congress (TUC) for threatening to stage a demonstration against Sunon Asogli Power Ghana.

According to him, the TUC cannot threaten a strike as it is against the law for the trade union to embark on such action.



Speaking to GhanaWeb's Ernestina Serwaa Asante on the BizTech programme, Mr Koomson noted that Sunon Asogli Power Ghana, per the law, falls under essential services.



He further stated that the TUC can be cited for contempt as the matter involving the dismissed 3 workers was still in court.



The General Secretary of Ghana Federation of Labour said, "Once the case is in court, you can't threaten mayhem, you can't threaten demonstration or strike. You can be sighted for contempt. Once the case has gone to the court, the unions you have to hold on. If you have anything to do, then make sure that the court expedites action on the matter."



"You can't threaten an industrial strike. It is lawlessness. The law lists this Asogli under essential services.," he said on BizTech.

He opined that other union leaders that have joined the fight against Sunon Asogli Power Ghana Limited have been misinformed by the TUC.



"... I don't blame the unions that got involved. They don't know what is going on because the TUC is misleading the union leaders..." he told BizTech host, Ernestina Serwaa Asante.



It would be recalled that TUC in solidarity with the Ghana Mine Workers’ Union made known its intention to embark on a demonstration exercise over what it calls an abuse of workers’ rights by Sunon Asogli Power Ghana.



The demonstration follows the expiry of an ultimatum given by various unions for the company to reinstate contract workers whose appointments were terminated for allegedly joining the Ghana Mine Workers’ Union.



The company, however, refuted the claims, explaining that the termination of the employment contract between three former employees of the company and the company had nothing to do with their joining the union.

The company said it believes that an employment contract is not servitude and either party to the contract may terminate the contract at any material time, in accordance with the provisions of Act 651 and the contract.



ESA/NOQ



